Holy Relics Mistaken For Drugs Returned To Seminary By Police In NY

What began as a suspected drug discovery on church grounds turned into a sacred recovery after police in Westchester returned priceless religious relics that had been mistakenly thought to be contraband. 

The relics were returned to St. Vladimir's Orthodox Seminary in Yonkers on Scarsdale Road, where a blessing ceremony was held.      

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 10, when Yonkers Police Officer Rotondo and his K9 partner, Furby, were on a traffic post and approached by staff from St. Vladimir's Orthodox Seminary on Scarsdale Road, Yonkers Police Detective Lieutenant Frank DiDomizio said on Wednesday, Sept 17.

Seminary staff had found items on their property that they believed trespassers had left behind and suspected they were illicit substances. Following protocol, Officer Rotondo then secured the objects and prepared them for safe disposal, DiDomizio said.

Shortly after, however, Yonkers Police Dispatch received a call from seminary officials, who realized the items were not contraband but holy relics of St. Raphael of Brooklyn, a 19th-century bishop revered in the Orthodox Church.

St. Raphael, canonized in 2000, was the first Orthodox bishop consecrated in North America and is honored as the “Good Shepherd of the Lost Sheep in America," according to Yonkers Police.

After learning of the mix-up, Rotondo quickly returned the relics to Father Michael Nasser of the seminary. Father Nasser explained the relics had accidentally fallen from a bag he was carrying, and staff who found them had mistakenly believed they were something illicit. 

To show thanks for the return of the relics, the police department was later recognized during a blessing ceremony at the seminary, where YPD K9 officers were joined by Commissioner Christopher Sapienza, Assistant Chief Joseph Carozza, Captain Thomas Messar, and Lieutenant Curtis. 

