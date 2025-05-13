Holy Curveball: Orioles Fan Scores Signed Baseball From Pope Leo XIV After Curious Question

Pope Leo XIV, a known baseball fan who was at a World Series game in 2005 sporting White Sox gear, offered up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an avid collector, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jason Perash, who visited the Vatican this week with the intention of getting a unique signed baseball, was successful in his mission.

The new pope — formerly known as Chicago's Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69 — reportedly had one question for Perash before graciously signing the ball.

Cubs or White Sox?

Perash answered correctly (White Sox), according to the Chicago Sun-Times report, and now he can add one of the most unique signed baseballs on the planet to his collection.

A photo of the signed ball from the Sun-Times can be seen here.

According to the report, the lifelong collector has a vast inventory of signed baseballs, including some from former presidents, the Beatles, and even other popes, though this was the first one he had signed in person.

Home run.

The complete Chicago Sun-Times report can be read here.

