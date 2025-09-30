Hollywood Outraged Over AI 'Actress' Tilly Norwood: 'Devaluing Human Artistry'

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) condemned the use of Norwood on Tuesday, Sept. 30. It comes three days after comedian Eline Van der Velden and AI company Particle6 Productions introduced Norwood at the Zurich Film Festival, Variety reported.

SAG-AFTRA denounced Norwood after the AI-generated character sought union representation.

"SAG-AFTRA believes creativity is, and should remain, human-centered," the union said in a statement. "The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics. To be clear, 'Tilly Norwood' is not an actor, it's a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation."

Norwood was created by AI talent studio Xicoia and officially unveiled in a digitally generated comedy sketch posted on YouTube on Wednesday, July 30. The two-minute video shows an AI-created production staff discussing how they've used large language models and other tech to create Norwood.

The dialogue includes sexist remarks made by the digitally created male characters.

"She'll do anything I say," an editor says. "I'm already in love."

"Girl-next-door vibes," an executive says before smirking into the camera.

Norwood has reportedly drawn the interest of talent agents who normally scout human actors. Stuart Heritage, a film and TV writer for The Guardian, describes the brunette character as an "uncanny fusion" of real actresses like Gal Gadot, Ana de Armas, and "High School Musical-era" Vanessa Hudgens.

SAG-AFTRA criticized Norwood and other AI characters as lifeless.

"It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion, and, from what we've seen, audiences aren't interested in watching computer-generated content untethered from the human experience," SAG-AFTRA said. "It doesn't solve any 'problem' — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry."

Actress Emily Blunt joined the criticism on Monday, Sept. 29.

"Good Lord, we're screwed," Blunt said on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast. "That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don't do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection."

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg echoed Blunt during an episode of ABC's "The View."

"You are suddenly up against something that's been generated with 5,000 actors," Goldberg said. "It's got Bette Davis' attitude, it's got Humphrey Bogart's lips, it's got my humor. It's a little bit of an unfair advantage, but you know what? Bring it on because you can always tell them from us."

Van der Velden defended Norwood in an Instagram post, calling AI a "new paintbrush."

"Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories," she said. "I'm an actor myself, and nothing – certainly not an Al character – can take away the craft or joy of human performance."

The Dutch comedian also argued that AI characters should be judged in a separate category from human actors.

"Each form of art has its place, and each can be valued for what it uniquely brings," Van der Velden wrote. "I hope we can welcome AI as part of the wider artistic family: one more way to express ourselves, alongside theatre, film, painting, music, and countless others. When we celebrate all forms of creativity, we open doors to new voices, new stories, and new ways of connecting with each other."

Since ending its 2023 strike, SAG-AFTRA meets with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers twice a year to ensure major studios are following federal AI regulations, NBC News reported.

