Holiday Spending To Drop For First Time In Five Years, Survey Expects

PricewaterhouseCoopers released its 2025 Holiday Outlook on Wednesday, Sept. 3. The financial firm found that Americans plan to spend an average of $1,552 over the holidays, down 5% from 2024.

Gift budgets are taking the biggest hit, dropping 11% to $721, as consumers pull back on shopping amid President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs.

"People are going to keep shopping, but with continuing concerns about tariffs and elevated prices (especially on electronics, apparel, toys, food, and household staples), value-conscious choices are likely to define the season," PwC wrote.

The pullback is sharpest among Gen Z (ages 17-27), who expect to slash their holiday budgets by 23%.

"This marks a sharp reversal from 2024, when Gen Z's holiday budgets surged 37% year over year, highlighting how quickly spending patterns can swing in response to shifting economic realities," PwC wrote. "Likely due to today's tougher job market combined with rising fixed costs from major life changes and limited savings, 25% of Gen Z say their financial situation is worse than it was 12 months ago, compared to 17% who said the same in 2024."

Budgets for millennials (ages 28-43) and members of Gen X (44-59) are expected to remain relatively flat, while baby boomers (60-78) plan to spend 5% more.

"Together, these trends point to a broader 'spending reset' driven less by simple cost-consciousness and more by life stage pressures and evolving priorities," PwC wrote.

The survey found that 84% of consumers expect to cut back overall in the next six months, citing rising prices, Trump's tariffs, and higher living costs. Dining out, clothing, and big-ticket items are among the top categories where shoppers say they'll spend less.

Even with leaner budgets, most people aren't stepping away from holiday traditions.

Nearly 40% of all gift spending is expected to take place between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. About 72% of consumers plan to gather over a home-cooked meal.

Food, travel, and traditions remain resilient. While Gen Z is directing more money toward self-gifting and wellness-focused purchases, families with children under 18 are driving the highest holiday budgets, spending more than twice as much as households without kids.

Shoppers are also favoring gift cards, "consumables," and meaningful experiences, while also leaning on technology. Nearly half of Gen Z (43%) now use social media as often as search engines to discover gift ideas, while 15% of Gen Z and millennials also say they expect to use artificial intelligence to find gift ideas.

PwC surveyed 4,000 Americans across the four generations in late June and early July.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.