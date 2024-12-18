Holiday Heart: Rockland County Church To Host Christmas Dinner For Homeless, Lonely

To help, the First Baptist Church of Spring Valley will serve Christmas dinner and distribute coats and food packages to the homeless, indigent, and lonely on Christmas Day.

Deacon Michael Williams said the church, whose theme is "Love thy Neighbor," will also deliver dinners and food packages to homebound members, their neighbors, and the homeless in Spring Valley and surrounding communities.

According to Williams, the number of attendees can reach 200: "Our church extends beyond the four walls."

"It's a wonderful event, but no one can do it all," he added. "Hopefully, we will inspire others to do the same."

The dinner takes place at noon at the church, located at 6 Hoyt St., Spring Valley.

All are welcome, said the Rev. Mary Gibson, Interim Pastor.

