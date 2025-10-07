Hit-Run Nanuet Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Trucker On NJ Highway: Prosecutor

Antoni Xicay Mazariegos, of Nanuet, NY, struck Marshall Vizinat, 57, a trucker from Baton Rouge, LA, in the westbound lanes of Readington Township on Monday, Sept. 29, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Troopers and an off-duty emergency medical technician found Vizinat at the scene Robeson said. He was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Robeson said.

A pickup truck with an attached trailer struck Vizinat as he stood outside his vehicle, Robeson said. Troopers identified Mazariegos as the driver and said he did not stop, instead continuing west, where he later hit another vehicle after exiting in Tewksbury Township, Robeson said.

Troopers apprehended Mazariegos soon after and charged him with death by auto, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and strict liability vehicular homicide.

Mazariegos has since been released under pretrial monitoring conditions following his first court appearance, Robeson said.

