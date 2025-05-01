Historic Hudson Valley Lighthouse Damaged In Hit-Run Boat Crash; Tips Sought

The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, an architectural landmark that has stood between the towns of Hudson and Athens since 1874, was struck by a vessel sometime overnight Tuesday, April 29, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded aboard Marine-1 around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of damage to the structure. Their initial investigation suggests an unknown vessel slammed into the lighthouse’s dock and stairs between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 30, before fleeing the scene.

The impact caused extensive damage, and officials are now treating the case as a hit-and-run.

Sheriff’s investigators did not rule out the possibility that the vessel sank after the crash. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded with sonar equipment to search the water near the lighthouse. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 518-943-3300 ext. 509.

The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, perched in the middle of the Hudson River, is one of only two lighthouses of its kind remaining in the river. Once home to generations of lighthouse keepers and their families, the red-brick beacon is now a national treasure and seasonal tourist destination, offering summer tours accessible by boat.

It was not immediately clear whether the damage will affect this year’s visitor season.

