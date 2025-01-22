Fair 18°

SHARE

Hillcrest Siblings, 8 And 3, Have Been Missing For Days

Authorities in New York are asking for the public’s help in locating two young siblings who have been missing for days.

Mia Rea and Franklin Sagnay.

Mia Rea and Franklin Sagnay.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Rockland County residents Mia Rea, 3, and her brother Franklin Sagnay, 8, both of Hillcrest, were last seen together with their non-custodial mother Miryam Aucancela on Sunday, Jan. 19.

All three are believed to be in the Hillcrest area, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse. No other information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE