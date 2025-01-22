Hillcrest Siblings, 8 And 3, Have Been Missing For Days

Rockland County residents Mia Rea, 3, and her brother Franklin Sagnay, 8, both of Hillcrest, were last seen together with their non-custodial mother Miryam Aucancela on Sunday, Jan. 19.

All three are believed to be in the Hillcrest area, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse. No other information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

