High School Employee Under Investigation For Inappropriate Conduct In Hudson Valley: Officials

A staff member at a Dutchess County high school has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct, school district and law enforcement officials confirmed. 

Arlington High School. 

 Photo Credit: Arlington Central School District
Ben Crnic
In a letter sent to families on Thursday, May 15, Arlington Central School District Superintendent Philip Benante acknowledged the serious nature of the report and said the district, which includes large parts of the towns of LaGrange, Pleasant Valley, Beekman, Poughkeepsie, and Union Vale, acted swiftly after learning of the allegations. 

"Upon receiving this report, we immediately notified the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and placed the individual in question on administrative leave," Benante wrote in the letter. He did not name the employee or disclose specific details about the allegations, citing the matter as a confidential personnel issue.

Benante said the district has been in direct contact with the students and families involved and is committed to supporting them. Additionally, the Arlington Board of Education approved Benante’s recommendation this week to appoint an independent investigator to examine the situation.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the criminal investigation in a statement sent to Daily Voice on Tuesday, May 20.

"I can confirm that the Sheriff's Office is investigating alleged inappropriate contact involving an Arlington Central School District employee," said Captain John Watterson, who continued, "The Sheriff's Office is working closely with the school district, and the investigation is ongoing." 

In his letter, Benante also urged families and students to report any safety concerns, either by speaking with a trusted adult or using the district’s “Say Something” anonymous reporting system. 

"We value your trust and will continue to work in partnership with our community to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for everyone," Benante wrote. 

No arrests have been announced, and the employee’s name and role within the district have not been publicly released. The district has not confirmed how many students may have been affected.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

