High School Coach Under Investigation, Removed From Team Duties In Hudson Valley: Officials

In a letter dated Thursday, May 8, Minisink Valley Central School District administrators said they became aware of allegations involving the high school’s varsity softball head coach late the night before and acted immediately to launch an internal investigation.

As a result, the coach, who was not named, has been removed from all team practices and games “for the duration of our investigation,” the district said.

School officials stressed that, due to federal privacy laws under FERPA, they are legally prohibited from sharing further details about the nature of the allegations or the individuals involved.

"This matter is being taken seriously and we are actively, thoughtfully, and judiciously addressing this," wrote Superintendent Brian C. Monahan, Principal Kenneth Hauck, and Athletic Director Timothy Bult in a joint statement.

They added that all investigations involving staff or students are handled with the same level of seriousness and care.

"Thorough investigations take time," the statement continued, going on to say, "We appreciate everyone’s understanding and allowing us the time to do the necessary work."

No timeline was given for the investigation’s conclusion. As of Wednesday, May 28, the district has not announced any findings or disciplinary action.

