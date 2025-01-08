High-End 'Pawn Shop', Gourmet Dining Set To Dazzle At Newest Mohegan Sun Restaurant

Beauty & Essex is set to open next to novelle in the Casino of the Sky on Friday, Feb. 7, Mohegan Sun said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will be operated by Tao Group Hospitality, which also opened TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge at the Uncasville casino in 2021.

Co-created by Chef Chris Santos, Mohegan Sun said Beauty & Essex will offer a unique, eclectic dining experience.

"The addition of Beauty & Essex furthers our partnership with Tao Group Hospitality," Mohegan Sun's president and general manager Jeff Hamilton said. "TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge has set a new standard in the region, and Beauty & Essex will further strengthen Mohegan Sun's reputation as a top choice for memorable dining experiences."

Beauty & Essex will showcase Tao Group’s signature dishes, including the grilled cheese, smoked bacon, and tomato soup dumplings, along with tuna poke wonton tacos, and classic beef Wellington. Exclusive menu items crafted for Mohegan Sun will also be featured.

The restaurant also includes distinct spaces like the Jewelry Box, Pearl Lounge, and Peacock Dining Room, each inspired by the delicate glamour of fine jewelry.

This will be the third Beauty & Essex restaurant, joining locations in Lower Manhattan and Las Vegas.

"Our collaboration with Mohegan Sun has been tremendous, and we look forward to further elevating the guest experience with this distinctive concept," said Ralph Scamardella, Tao Group's chief culinary officer.

Diners will enter the restaurant through a modern pawn shop, offering vintage jewelry, custom musical instruments, and one-of-a-kind art pieces. ByGOLDGIRL founder Lauren Kaminsky Goldman will curate the pawn shop's selection for sale.

Chef Santos, who grew up in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, also shared his excitement about the opening.

"As a native to the region, New England holds a special place in my heart, and I'm eager to introduce Beauty & Essex to Mohegan Sun's guests," Chef Santos said. "I believe our menu and atmosphere will offer something truly exceptional for visitors."

Guests at the 21st Annual Sun Wine and Food Fest can also get a first taste of Beauty & Essex. Chef Santos will serve signature appetizers and an open bar with signature cocktails will be available during the "Cocktails & Chandeliers" event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

You can make reservations for Beauty & Essex on the Tao Group website.

