Hersheypark Wave Pool Drowning Investigation Report Released By Police

The Derry Township Police Department announced Friday, Aug. 1, that no criminal activity was involved in the July 24 incident, which unfolded shortly before 6:46 p.m.

The review — conducted with the cooperation of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Hersheypark — included video surveillance, witness and employee statements, and a detailed examination of the physical scene. Investigators confirmed the coroner’s official ruling of an accidental freshwater drowning as the cause and manner of death.

Officials said Hersheypark’s safety standards were upheld and the number of swimmers in the wave pool was significantly below its maximum capacity. Lifeguards and nearby witnesses responded within seconds when Sophia was seen in distress, initiating rescue and resuscitation efforts.

“The Derry Township Police Department, along with the witnesses, Hersheypark staff, and first responders who attempted to save Sophia, extend their sincere condolences to her family and friends, as well as the Bhutanese community, during this difficult time,” the release stated.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Sophia’s family with funeral costs and ongoing support.

