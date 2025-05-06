Here's Where NY Ranks Among Best States In US, And Why

Utah has been recognized as No. 1 in the U.S. News Best States rankings for the third consecutive year. However, the report encompasses a broader scope, highlighting various states that also excel in several key areas.

Historically, Utah was often associated with three main attributes: the film Footloose,’ green Jell-O, and a youthful workforce. Curtis Blair, president and CEO of the Provo-based Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, remarked on the significant changes that have transpired over the last two decades.

“There is a lot that has happened in Utah in the last 20 years where we have moved … to being an entrepreneurial, startup state,” he stated.

This shift has contributed to Utah’s sustained success in the rankings.

The Best States rankings, first introduced in 2017, evaluate states based on eight categories: health care, education, natural environment, opportunity, economy, crime and corrections, infrastructure, and fiscal stability.

According to the analysis, Utah boasts a diverse economy that includes major employers in technology, tourism, health care, and energy sectors.

The top five states in the 2025 rankings include New Hampshire at No. 2, which has excelled in crime and corrections and ranks fourth in natural environment. Idaho has risen to No. 3 from No. 5, while Minnesota retains its position at No. 4. Nebraska rounds out the top five.

Overall, the Top 10 states are a diverse mix, with three states each from the West, Midwest, and Northeast regions, while Florida represents the South.

A common theme among many of these states is a strong performance in the education category, which carries the highest weight in the rankings. Five of the top ten states also excelled in education, reflecting a national priority on educational investment.

New Jersey, which ranked 19th overall, secured top placement for education overall, while Florida dominates higher ed.

Connecticut ranked 15th, followed by Virginia at No. 16. Maryland checks in at No. 20. New York took the No. 22 spot.

10 Best States

Utah New Hampshire Idaho Minnesota Nebraska Florida Vermont South Dakota Massachusetts Washington

10 Lowest-Ranked States

50. Louisiana

49. Alaska

48. Mississippi

47. New Mexico

46. West Virginia

45. Alabama

44. Arkansas

43. Michigan

42. Oklahoma

41. Pennsylvania

Click here to view the complete rankings for all 50 states.

