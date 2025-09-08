Here's What $5M Gets You On Long Island: From Waterfront Estates To Secluded Retreats

Here are five homes across Nassau and Suffolk counties, each with an asking price of $5 million or more.

$5M Montauk Retreat Surrounded By Lush Privacy

Tucked away on nearly an acre in Montauk, this $5 million for-sale-by-owner listing offers both seclusion and potential.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, built in 1968, spans 2,200 square feet and sits back from the street, surrounded by mature vegetation that creates a private, natural setting.

Highlights include multiple decks, central A/C, and an outdoor shower.

View the complete listing on Zillow.

$5M Waterfront Escape On Shelter Island

This $5 million shingle-style home offers tranquility on 1.16 acres with 155 feet of pristine beach frontage and sweeping water views.

The main house, built in 1961, spans 3,654 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, cathedral ceilings, built-ins, and a wall of glass windows open onto an expansive deck that overlooks the shoreline.

From lounging on the deck to swimming in the cove or heading out from the deep-water dock, this property blends relaxed island living with the natural beauty of Shelter Island’s waterfront.

View the complete listing on Zillow.

$5M Historic Waterfront Estate In Bay Shore

Set on nearly three acres of prime waterfront, the legendary Hoffritz Cutlery Estate in Bay Shore is on the market for $5 million.

The 7,000-square-foot home, built in 1950, features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 12 rooms in total, blending timeless architectural elegance with a storied past.

Nearly 1,000 feet of shoreline, including 700 feet along the Lawrence Canal, provide expansive water access and panoramic views of the Great South Bay, barrier beaches, and even the Fire Island Lighthouse.

View the complete listing on Zillow.

$5.18M New Construction In Old Westbury

This brand-new Old Westbury estate, listed at $5,188,800, offers 6,000 square feet of modern luxury on two private acres just 25 miles from Manhattan.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home, completed in 2025, opens with a glass pivot door to soaring ceilings and walls of glass. A circular elevator connects all three levels, including a finished lower level with guest suite and private entrance.

Highlights include a chef’s kitchen with quartz island and high-end appliances, a den with fireplace, and a primary suite with spa bath, walk-in closets, and Juliet balcony.

View the complete listing on Zillow.

$5.25M Stately Brick Colonial In Old Westbury

Set on four landscaped acres, this $5.25 million Old Westbury estate spans more than 10,000 square feet and delivers the feel of a private country club at home.

A grand foyer opens to soaring windows, multiple living areas, and a chef’s kitchen with dual islands, perfect for entertaining. The primary suite includes walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a private patio, while additional bedrooms and guest spaces offer room for family and visitors alike.

The lower level is built for recreation, with a gym, sauna, golf simulator, and playroom. Outside, the property features a heated pool and spa, full tennis court, and expansive terraces for gatherings.

View the complete listing on Zillow.

