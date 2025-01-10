Here's Timing For Storm Packed With Snow, Ice That Will Cause Slippery Travel In Northeast

Regional Impact, Timing

Maryland-Virginia: Precipitation begins around 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts: Snow and sleet expected to start between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

While the heaviest snowfall is expected south of Washington, DC, the storm will still cause slick travel throughout the region.

“The storm will not have enough time to throw heavy snow through the coastal Northeast. Instead, precipitation will fall up to a couple of hundred miles at sea,” AccuWeather says.

Latest Snow Accumulation Projections

Light Blue Areas: 1 to 3 inches

Next Shade: Up to 6 inches

Dark Blue Areas: Up to a foot

A mix of precipitation is likely after daybreak on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies lingering throughout the day.

The system will wind down by Saturday afternoon, although flurries could persist in some areas into the evening.

Looking ahead, Sunday, Jan. 12, will bring sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

