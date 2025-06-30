Severe Storm To Bring Damaging Winds, Drenching Downpours: Here's Timing

Monday, June 30, will be hot and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service. By evening, showers and scattered storms are likely to develop in much of the region.

The main event arrives after the calendar flips to July when a powerful front pushes in from the west on Tuesday, July 1. Storms are expected to fire up in the early afternoon and track eastward across the region through the evening.

Some areas could see wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

"Flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats in any severe thunderstorm that erupts," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Peyton Simmers. "These thunderstorms can slow down the evening commute along parts of the I-95 corridor including in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC."

Forecasters say the highest risks will be concentrated in zones shown in orange on the AccuWeather map above. The heaviest storms might concentrate along a path stretching from southeastern Pennsylvania to northeastern Virginia.

Conditions should calm by late Tuesday night. Behind the front, drier air will move in for a stretch of more settled weather.

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, are expected to be mostly sunny with seasonable temps.

The outlook for Independence Day on Friday, July 4 calls for mainly sunny skies and seasonable temps.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

