Here's Timing For Separate Rounds Of Strong To Severe Storms Taking Aim At Northeast

On Monday, Aug. 26, widespread storm activity is expected over a broad area in the region. See the first image above from AccuWeather.com

"Severe thunderstorms will be possible today into this evening with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning.

It will be partly sunny for most of Monday, with temperatures again in the mid-80s. This starts a stretch where the mercury will be about 10 to 15 degrees higher than the average this past week, as shown in the second image above.

There will be a break from precipitation on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, with temperatures warming to near or even 90 degrees, and another round of storms.

The system will move in starting mid-afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service said some of the storms are expected to be severe amid hot and humid conditions on Wednesday, as heat indices may reach 100 degrees.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday, Aug. 29, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Friday, Aug. 30, will be the pick of the week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s.

