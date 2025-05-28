Mostly Cloudy 65°

Scattered Storms, Showers Target Northeast As Stretch Of Wet Weather Begins

A series of low-pressure systems will affect the Northeast through the rest of the week, bringing separate rounds of rainfall.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Areas of rain will expand northward from the west through Wednesday, May 28, the National Weather Service says.

While there could be afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday farther south, northern locations will likely not see steady rain until the evening through overnight. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.) The rain will not reach northern New England until Thursday, May 29.

Areas in the darkest shade of green in the second image above, mainly in Maryland and Virginia, will see thunderstorms on Thursday, with widespread showers throughout the rest of the Northeast.

There will be partly cloudy skies on Friday, May 30, with more scattered showers possible.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the month on Saturday, May 31, with showers and scattered thunderstorms.

"From later this week to this weekend, the rain throughout the region will be more showery, random and challenging to time," AccuWeather says. "This means that while there will be breaks of rain-free conditions and a general ease of the chilly air, there can be a couple of downpours on each day through at least Saturday."

