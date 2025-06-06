Here's Timing For Gusty Storms With Heavy Downpours

The time frame for storm activity on Friday, June 6, will be from the middle of the afternoon until late in the evening, the National Weather Service says.

The areas most likely to see storms are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather: much of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, northern New Jersey, and northern New England.

Friday's high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will moderate on Saturday, June 7, with highs in the 70s, overcast skies, scattered showers, and the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, June 8, as unsettled conditions return with rain likely at night. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The outlook for Monday, June 9 calls for mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, and a chance for evening showers.

