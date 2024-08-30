Rockland Teen Charged With Murder Of 29-Year-Old Pomona Man

Rockland County resident Yandie Martinez, age 18, of Haverstraw, was arraigned on one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Monday, July 1, homicide in Haverstraw.

According to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh III, on July 1, officers from the Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded to the area of Fairmount Avenue and West Street in Haverstraw for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that crashed into a parked car opposite 9 Fairmount Ave.

Inside, officers located Rockland County resident Christian Alvarado, age 29, of Pomona, slumped over.

Officers extricated Alvarado from the vehicle and found he had been shot twice, once in the left arm and once in the left side of his chest, which perforated his lung and heart, the DA's Office said,

Alvarado was transported to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez, who had quickly become a suspect, fled the area and was the subject of an extensive manhunt.

On Tuesday, July 27, Martinez was taken into custody at 1:20 pm in Piedmont, South Carolina, in a collaborative effort with members of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Special Investigations Team, FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI-Columbia Division.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said, “My office is committed to seeking justice on behalf of the victim and his family."

Martinez was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

