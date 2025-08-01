Teen Accepted Into Harvard, Yale, Princeton: These 3 Things His Parents Did Made The Difference

Salman Chowdhury, of Paterson, was accepted into 10 of the top 25 universities in the U.S., including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, and the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also offered a full merit-based scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis as a Langsdorf Scholar.

Chowdhury, who recently graduated as valedictorian from the STEM Academy at Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools (PCTI) in Wayne, chose Harvard. He will begin studying applied mathematics in the fall, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his first published article for CNBC, released Thursday, July 31, Chowdhury said his success came not from costly resources, but from simple routines his parents built into his life early on.

“What made all the difference? It started long before high school, with the way my parents raised me,” he wrote. “We couldn’t afford college consultants or expensive enrichment programs, so they focused on simple, consistent routines that laid the foundation for my success.”

According to Chowdhury, the three things his parents emphasized were:

Prioritizing sleep, food, and health

Encouraging him to explore opportunities

Raising him with strong morals and a sense of purpose

Chowdhury said those early habits helped him stand out — even while competing with peers who had access to far more resources.

He is considering a concentration in economics or a concurrent master’s degree in electrical engineering, according to LinkedIn.

At PCTI, Chowdhury maintained a GPA of 4.5+ and was involved in more than half a dozen clubs and activities. He served as President of FBLA, Vice President of SkillsUSA, and Captain of the Varsity FOIL Fencing Team. He was also a member of the Gifted & Talented program, LEAP (Leaders Emerging Among Peers), History Club (Marketing Officer), and Former Class of 2025 Officer (Communications).

His coursework included PLTW Engineering Essentials, Principles of Engineering, and Computer-Integrated Manufacturing.

