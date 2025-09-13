'Happy Gilmore 2' Star John Daly Makes PGA History With 19-Stroke Hole At Sanford International

The "Happy Gilmore 2" star got off to a rough start on Friday during the the Sanford International at the Minnehaha Country Club in South Dakota, shooting his way to a 19-stroke hole.

Daly broke a three-way tie that has stood after being bested by the par-5 12th hole at the country club, where the pin is next to a sizable creek players like to shoot over.

According to reports, Daly sent at least seven shots into the water hazard before finally making it onto the green for an inauspicious 18-over 88, nine shots worse than any other golfer on Friday.

Ironically, it only took him one putt once he got on the green.

Best known for his gregarious personality off the course and his once-famous drive — and outfits — on it, Daly, 59, finished the day at 18-over as he set a new benchmark for futility among golfers with the highest score in PGA Tour Champions history.

Daly was playing with Stephen Ames and double major winner Angel Cabrera, who was 24 shots better as he led the field while shooting a 64.

