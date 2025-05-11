Hamas Agrees To Release NJ Hostage Edan Alexander, Again

On Sunday, May 11, Hamas leaders announced (for the second time since March) that they'd be releasing the 21-year-old New Jersey native who was taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attacks. President Trump later confirmed the news, too.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff tells NBC News he is en route to Israel to secure Edan, a Tenafly native who is the last surviving American-Israeli hostage taken by Hamas and is a U.S. and Israeli citizen.

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas' negotiating team, made the announcement about Alexander's release on Sunday, May 11, noting it's part of the "steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid." Hamas also said it was going to release Alexander last March.

Witkoff tells NBC News Edan's release will happen "probably" Monday, May 12.

After graduating from Tenafly High School in 2022, Alexander volunteered to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He was serving at the Gaza border at the time of the Oct. 7 attack in 2023, according to U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Alexander's Tenafly parents, who were born in Israel, hadn't heard from their son since — until November 2024, when Hamas released a video showing Edan pleading for his life from the tunnels of Gaza.

