Halloween Hoax: NY Woman Put Needle In Candy, Sparking Panic On Social Media, Cops Say

Christi Hosier, 27, was arrested Monday, Nov. 3, after investigators determined her report of a needle in Halloween candy was fabricated, according to Scotia Police.

Hosier posted about the supposed discovery in the “Scotia Glenville Current Events” Facebook group, sparking widespread concern among parents before contacting police to formally report it, police said.

She later admitted to placing the needle in the candy herself and confessed she had not actually gone trick-or-treating, according to police.

Hosier was charged with falsely reporting an incident and released with an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Scotia Village Court at a later date.

“The Scotia Police Department reminds the public that spreading false information or filing false reports can cause unnecessary alarm and divert police resources from genuine public safety concerns,” the department said in a statement.

“We thank the community for its cooperation and understanding as we worked to resolve this matter.”

