3 Young Men Killed In Fiery NY Crash On Mother's Day 'Had Such Bright Futures'

The Long Island community is reeling after a devastating Mother’s Day weekend crash claimed the lives of three former classmates: Vincent Cavaliere, Gino Vicale, and Nicholas Rivera.

The trio, all 2022 graduates of Plainedge High School, were remembered this week as vibrant young men full of promise. Their sudden deaths in a fiery car crash early Sunday morning, May 11, left loved ones and neighbors shattered, as Daily Voice reported.

Fox 5 reporter Briella Tomassetti, whose younger brother was close friends with the victims, launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the grieving families.

“Gino was class clown, Vin was a standout football star, and Nick was my brother Giovanni’s best friend who had gotten him through some of his roughest times,” Tomassetti wrote. “These boys had such bright futures and their whole lives ahead of them. No parent should ever have to bury their child.”

Vincent Cavaliere, of Bethpage, was a sophomore at Assumption University in Massachusetts, where he played defensive back for the football team. At Plainedge High, he had helped lead the Red Devils to championships in 2019 and 2021, earning All-Conference honors and admiration from coaches and teammates alike.

Rivera, of Glendale, was a self-proclaimed gym rat with aspirations of becoming an MMA fighter.

“These boys were taken too soon and had so much life in them,” Tyler Marano wrote on GoFundMe. “They were the life of the party.”

The three friends were riding together in a 2022 Dodge Durango when the vehicle veered off Stymus Avenue near Carol Drive in Bethpage and slammed into a tree just after 1 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

The SUV burst into flames. Despite efforts from the Bethpage Fire Department, all three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not revealed who was driving or what caused the crash as of Wednesday, May 14. The investigation is ongoing.

The GoFundMe campaign, titled “Donate to Honor Gino, Vin, and Nick's Memory”, had raised more than $24,000 as of Wednesday, May 14. All donations will go toward funeral and burial expenses.

“We are—and always will be—#PlainedgeStrong,” Tomassetti wrote. “Fly high Gino, Vin and Nick. We love you.”

