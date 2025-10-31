Hackers Send Vulgar Anti-dei Email To Penn Students, Alumni: University Responds

The fraudulent message, which appeared to come from Penn’s Graduate School of Education, contained offensive language attacking the school’s diversity and admissions policies. Some recipients said they received the vulgar message multiple times.

The full message was shared on reddit:

In a statement posted to its website, Penn said its Office of Information Security was aware of the situation and that its Incident Response Team was “actively addressing” the issue.

“A fraudulent email has been circulated that appears to come from the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education,” the university said. “This is obviously a fake, and nothing in the highly offensive, hurtful message reflects the mission or actions of Penn or of Penn GSE.”

Later that day, the university followed up with an email to community members acknowledging that “several offensive messages were sent from a University of Pennsylvania email account affiliated with the Graduate School of Education.”

“The University takes this matter very seriously,” officials wrote. “Our Office of Information Security is actively investigating the incident to understand its cause and scope and to ensure the integrity of our systems.”

Penn said it regrets that members of its community were exposed to the messages and thanked recipients for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.

