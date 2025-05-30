Overcast 66°

Hacker May Have Posed As White House Chief Of Staff: Reports

A person who apparently hacked the personal cell phone of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles contacted business executives and prominent Republicans while impersonating her, according to multiple reports.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles greets&nbsp;Benjamin Netanyahu, the&nbsp;Prime Minister of Israel, at the White House in April.

 Photo Credit: Flickr/The White House
Joe Lombardi
Senators and governors were among those the alleged hacker contacted, says The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

Recipients of the suspicious messages raised alarms when they noticed that communications originated from an unfamiliar number, with the impersonator requesting to continue discussions on alternative platforms like Telegram, CBS News reports.

The timeline of these communications remains unclear. Wiles has reportedly informed colleagues that her phone was hacked.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency "takes all threats against the president, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness,” in a statement to the Journal. “Safeguarding our administration officials’ ability to securely communicate to accomplish the president’s mission is a top priority.”

The 68-year-old Wiles, considered the closest adviser to President Trump, served as his campaign manager in the 2024 election before becoming the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. 

Her father, Pat Summerall, was a placekicker for the New York Giants and a longtime sportscaster for CBS.

