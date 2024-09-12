Gunman Admits To Broad Daylight Shooting Injuring 2 Outside NY Home Of Former Rep. Lee Zeldin

Long Island resident Noah Green, age 20, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Prosecutors said Green was riding in a stolen SUV with another individual when they spotted three rival gang members walking along Saint George Drive West in Shirley at around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022.

Green fired multiple shots, striking two 17-year-olds in the chest, prosecutors said. The victims were taken to the hospital and survived.

The shooting happened right outside the home of former congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. At the time, Zeldin’s daughters were inside doing their homework.

Following the shooting, Green bragged about injuring rival gang members on social media, where he regularly posted photos and videos of himself with weapons and stolen vehicles, prosecutors said.

Weeks went by before police spotted Green outside his Shirley residence on Oct. 31, 2022. He immediately took off running, jumping onto and damaging a police vehicle in the process.

He was eventually arrested, during which officers found a loaded 9mm pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Investigators later determined the weapon was the same one used in the shooting outside Zeldin’s home. A search of the stolen SUV turned up shell casings from the incident lodged between the windshield and the hood.

In court Thursday, Green pleaded guilty to the following:

Three counts of attempted murder in the second degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Conspiracy

He is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison when he’s back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

