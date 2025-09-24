‘Gotta Catch ’Em All’: DHS Sets Deportation Video To Classic Pokémon Theme Song (Watch)

This week, the agency released a new video touting the department's expulsion of thousands of alleged illegal immigrants — all set to the theme song of the classic anime.

"We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand," the Pokémon Company International said in a statement.

"Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property."

The song has a fitting theme for a video game turned television show — "to catch them all" — which the Department of Homeland Security shared with images of officers making arrests.

It had more than 38,000 likes and garnered nearly 4,000 comments on Facebook.

Its lyrics are very specific.

"I wanna be the very best, like no one ever was. To catch them is my real test. To train them is my cause."

"I will travel across the land... searching far and wide"

The lyrics don't get more forgiving when put into the context of human lives, though it works as a recruiting pitch.

"I will battle every day to claim my rightful place... Come with me the time is right. There's no better team," the song continues. "Arm in arm we'll win the fight.. It's always been our dream."

"Gotta catch 'em all.... I know it's my destiny."

