Golfer Struck By Lightning Dies: Remembering Simon Mariani

The Franklin Lakes resident was playing in the Iron Man 2025 tournament hosted by Crystal Springs Resort at the Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston when the lightning bolt hit on Tuesday, July 8, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Mariani was airlifted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

An obituary shared to the VP Memorial Funeral Home website says Mariani, an investment banking associate, died Monday, July 14.

Simon graduated from the University of Notre Dame with degrees in accounting and economics before going on to work at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for three years, his obituary said. Simon earned his CPA before returning to Notre Dame to earn his MBA, and he'd most recently been working at MTS Health Partners in New York City.

"Outside of his professional life, Simon embraced all things family and enjoyed painting, photography and baking. He also loved the outdoors, including the beach, boating, fishing, hiking, golfing and skiing," his obituary reads. "He recently visited Utah’s Big 5 National Parks and hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park. He enjoyed playing, and also watching, various sports including soccer, football, hockey, baseball and Formula 1. His favorite teams included the Yankees, Devils, Jets, Notre Dame and ManU. Simon’s family game night favorites were Catan, Trekking the National Parks, Risk, Scooby-Doo Group Photo and Euchre. He also enjoyed bowling, darts, cornhole and fantasy sports.

"Simon loved Diet Coke, water, lemonade, steak, pizza, Cheerios, well-done sesame bagels and chocolate-frosted donuts with sprinkles, plain hamburgers and hot dogs, turkey sandwiches, pretzels, Tostitos, vanilla fingers, chocolate chip cookies, M&Ms and chocolate ice cream. His favorite musicians were Taylor Swift and Jimmy Buffett, and his favorite movies were Jurassic Park, Interstellar, the Pirates of the Caribbean, Jaws and My Cousin Vinny. His favorite color was yellow. Simon’s love for his family, career, the outdoors and sports reflected his zest for life. Simon had the heart of a Champion.

Simon is survived by his parents, Scott and Kathlee Mariani; sisters Samantha and Sophia; and countless family, friends, and colleagues."

Click here for Simon Mariani's obituary, complete with service details.

