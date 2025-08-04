Going Hollywood: New York Post Launching California-Based Tabloid

The conservative-leaning tabloid will launch The California Post in early 2026, the outlet said on Monday, Aug. 4. The new paper will be based in Los Angeles with a full team of reporters, editors, and photographers covering news, sports, and entertainment from a California point of view.

A daily print edition will be paired with a digital presence, with a dedicated homepage serving California readers, while national coverage will still come from the Post's New York newsroom.

"Los Angeles and California surely need a daily dose of The Post as an antidote to the jaundiced, jaded journalism that has sadly proliferated," said News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson. "We are at a pivotal moment for the city and the state, and there is no doubt that the Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit."

Veteran journalist Nick Papps will lead the effort as editor-in-chief. He previously worked as News Corp Australia's West Coast correspondent in LA.

Papps will be backed by local reporters and the Post's national team.

"This is the next manifestation of our national brand," said New York Post editor-in-chief Keith Poole. "California is the most populous state in the country and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse. Yet many stories are not being told, and many viewpoints are not being represented."

The launch comes as the Los Angeles Times faces cutbacks and as owner Patrick Soon-Shiong plans to take the paper public. California's 2026 election cycle will include a race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Los Angeles and the Bay Area will also host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA.

"With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism," said Poole. "We'll tell the stories that our readers care about the most, but others overlook, and we'll do so with clarity and our trademark conviction."

About 90% of the Post's 90 million monthly digital readers are from outside New York, the outlet says. California already makes up a large part of that audience, with 3.5 million monthly readers in the LA area alone and 7.3 million across the state.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post was purchased by right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1976. The tabloid pivot under Murdoch made the Post well-known nationally for its punchy headlines and front pages.

The California Post is also expected to feature West Coast editions of the Post's popular Page Six celebrity gossip section.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.