'Go-To Person': Well-Known NY Town Employee Dies After Cancer Battle

Edward “Butch” Kidney, an East Fishkill town employee since 2016, died on Tuesday, July 15, the town announced on Thursday, July 17.

Kidney served in the Highway Department and most recently worked as a Foreman for Buildings and Grounds. Known as a go-to resource for his colleagues, he was admired for his deep knowledge, generosity, and unwavering willingness to help others without seeking recognition.

"Butch had a wealth of knowledge that he enjoyed sharing,” the town said in a tribute shared on Thursday, adding, “He was always there to lend a helping hand and was never looking for anything in return."

In addition to his contributions to the town, Butch held a special place in the hearts of the team behind Julie’s Jungle at Lime Kiln, the first fully accessible playground built in Dutchess County.

In a heartfelt tribute, the organization remembered Butch as a loyal supporter and a cherished friend with a unique personality.

"We'll miss when you try acting all tough only to walk away and throw a look over your shoulder with a big giant grin on your face," the organization wrote, adding, "We'll miss that teddy bear under the tough exterior...We will be forever grateful for Butch's support of Julie's Jungle, we've lost a good friend."

Colleagues and community members alike remember Butch as a true team player who brought warmth, humor, and heart to everything he did.

“Thank you, Butch, for always going above and beyond but most of all, for being you,” the town’s tribute concluded.

