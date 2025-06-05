Gloves Off: Musk Says Trump's In Epstein Files, President Threatens To Cut SpaceX Funding

After the two traded barbs over the so-called "big, beautiful" tax-and-spending bill Trump and Republican lawmakers are pushing, and which Musk opposes, things quickly got personal.

A post by Musk on his X platform that Trump would have lost the 2024 election had he not provided hundreds of millions of dollars to his campaign appeared to be what set the president off.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ " Trump fired back Thursday afternoon, June 5 on Truth Social. "I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

That drew this accusation from Musk: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," he wrote on his X platform. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk was referring to the Justice Department withholding further release of info on the late financier and child sex offender who Trump had been videotaped socializing with in the past. The first phase of declassified documents were released by Attorney General Pamela Bondi in February.

For his part, Trump hinted he may try to get government funding cut off for Musk's SpaceX company, posting: “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that [former President Joe] Biden didn’t do it!”

The war of words would not have been thought possible on just days ago. In his last day as adviser overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the 78-year-old Trump presented Musk, age 53, with a gold key to the White House at a press conference in the Oval Office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.