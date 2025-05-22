Girl, 4, Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies Packaged Like Candy, NY Sheriff Warns

The frightening incident happened in Albany County when the young girl accompanied her father to work and found what looked like a package of candy in a lunchbox, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said on Facebook Wednesday, May 21.

A 6-year-old girl in the truck tasted one of the “Super Smacked Bears” gummies and spit it out, but the 4-year-old ate two, Apple said. Each gummy contained 60mg of THC, a dosage well beyond adult recommendations and considered dangerous for children.

“Approximately an hour and a half later, the four-year-old woke up from a nap screaming, reporting hallucinations of animals approaching her, and bit both parents, breaking the skin,” Apple said.

The child was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment. Sheriff Apple confirmed the child is recovering but warned, “The packaging basically lures children in. This needs to change.”

A photo shared by Apple shows that the packaging for the THC-infused gummies looks remarkably similar to that of Haribo Goldbears, a popular brand of gummy bear candies.

New York State law prohibits cannabis packaging that appeals to minors, including bright colors, cartoon imagery, and lookalike branding. Despite the regulations, unlicensed or gray-market products often find their way into homes and vehicles, creating potential hazards—especially for children too young to recognize the risk.

In addition to cannabis regulations, New York has also taken steps to address the marketing of e-cigarettes to minors. Recent legislation bans the sale of e-cigarette products that resemble school supplies, toys, or use packaging and advertising appealing to children.

