Gilgo Beach Murders: New Type Of DNA Evidence Permitted In Rex Heuermann Trial

A new form of DNA evidence can be used in the upcoming trial of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann, a Long Island judge ruled.

Left: Jessica Taylor. Top, from left: Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Sandra Costilla. Bottom, from left: Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and&nbsp;Valerie Mack.

 Photo Credit: Sufoflk County Police Department
Rex Heuermann, age 59, is charged with the murders of three women found dead on the south shore of Long Island in December 2010.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney
The family of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann was allowed back inside their Massapequa Park home on Thursday, July 27, following a 12-day police search.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The decision, filed Wednesday, Sept. 3, in Suffolk County Supreme Court, permits prosecutors to introduce nuclear DNA profiles generated from rootless hairs recovered at several crime scenes.

Justice Timothy Mazzei found that the method, which relies on whole genome sequencing and specialized computer software to extract nuclear DNA from even degraded or rootless hairs, is generally accepted in the scientific community and therefore admissible in court.

The ruling followed months of hearings under New York’s Frye standard, which requires that novel scientific evidence be shown to have broad acceptance among experts.

Testimony came from leading population geneticists, forensic scientists, and computational biologists.

Prosecutors argued the technology represents a major advance, allowing investigators to build nuclear DNA profiles where only fragments of genetic material exist.

Defense experts challenged aspects of the methodology, but the court concluded their critiques did not outweigh the demonstrated reliability of the testing.

The order means DNA results obtained from six victims may now be presented to the jury.

Case Background

Heuermann, 60, of Massapequa Park, was arrested in July 2023. Initially charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, he has since been indicted for the killings of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

A major turning point came when DNA from a discarded pizza crust allegedly matched genetic material found on the victims, as Daily Voice reported.

Investigators have said DNA evidence, including mitochondrial testing and now nuclear profiles, links Heuermann to items recovered from crime scenes. 

The case has drawn national attention as one of Long Island’s most notorious serial murder investigations.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody as he awaits trial.

