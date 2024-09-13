Gilgo Beach Murders: Major Development Regarding Victim To Be Announced By Task Force

On Long Island, representatives from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will provide new information regarding a murder victim at a press conference scheduled for Monday morning, Sept. 16.

Investigators will also update the public on the ongoing probe being conducted by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether the development concerns a previously identified victim or a new victim.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Suffolk County Police Academy building, located in Brentwood on Crooked Hill Road. It will also be livestreamed on the Suffolk County DA’s Instagram page.

Rex Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect with an office in Manhattan, is charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Investigators said all four were killed between July 2007 and September 2010 in what became known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

