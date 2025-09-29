Giants Owner John Mara Diagnosed With Cancer

“I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” said Mara, a White Plains, NY native.

“I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome. I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I’m fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support—personally, professionally, and medically.”

He also asked for privacy for himself and his family.

Mara is in his 34th season with the team and has served as president and CEO since 2005, when he succeeded his late father, Wellington Mara. He first joined the organization in 1991 as general counsel before becoming executive vice president and COO. Under his leadership, the Giants have made 11 playoff appearances, won five NFC East titles, and captured two Super Bowl championships.

Mara is considered one of the NFL’s most influential owners, chairing the league’s Management Council Executive Committee and playing a key role in negotiating the 2011 and 2020 collective bargaining agreements. He has also served for more than two decades on the Competition Committee and contributed to bringing both Super Bowl XLVIII and the 2026 FIFA World Cup to MetLife Stadium.

