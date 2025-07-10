'Ghost Gun' Assembly Hub Busted In NY, Loaded Weapons Seized, Police Say

Rhandy Thor, age 56, was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, following a raid on a Cooper Drive residence in New Rochelle on the same day, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 10.

Police said the address had been identified as a hub for assembling and distributing non-serialized firearms.

During the search, conducted by NRPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators recovered a cache of illegal weapons and parts used to build ghost guns, according to the department.

Police said the items seized included:

One loaded 1911-style ghost gun (.45 caliber pistol);

One loaded Sig Sauer-style ghost gun (9mm pistol);

Two non-serialized AR-style lower receivers;

Five additional ghost gun pistols in various stages of assembly;

Two high-capacity pistol magazines;

Roughly 150 rounds of assorted ammunition;

Assorted firearm fabrication parts.

Thor was taken into custody at the scene and faces the charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, manufacture of weapons, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.