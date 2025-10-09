Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Get Free M&M's Delivered If You Run Out Of Halloween Candy: Here's How

One popular brand has you covered if you run out of candy on Halloween.

M&amp;M's candies in a bowl.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Oksana Zub
Chris Spiker
The M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad is returning for 2025, Mars Wrigley said in a news release. The program is in its third year and delivers free refills on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Rescue Squad is available in areas served by Gopuff's delivery service. To request a candy refill, you must go to M&M's website starting at 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Despite rising chocolate prices, M&M's said it will be offering more candy than ever before to keep trick-or-treaters happy.

"Nothing is scarier than an empty candy bowl on Halloween night, but M&M's has your back if you run out — so you can keep the FUN and celebrations going," said Tim LeBel, Mars Wrigley North America's president of sales.

To help people prepare, fans can also claim free "Treat & Greet" kits from M&M's at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The packs include candy, a festive bowl, an M&M's shirt, and party supplies.

M&M's has also enlisted "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to promote the candy before the first Halloween to fall on a Friday night since 2014.

