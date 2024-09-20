General Motors Recalling 449K SUV, Pickup Trucks Due To Low Brake Fluid Warning Light Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday that GM is recalling multiple models and vehicles due to the issue.

Models recalled include certain 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban 1500, 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL models.

According to the NHTSA, without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

In response, the company plans to offer free software update for owners to help rectify the issue. Anyone impacted by the recall is expected to be contacted no later than the end of October.

"The Electronic Brake Control Module (eBCM) software will be updated through an over-the-air (OTA) update, or by a dealer, free of charge," the NHTSA stated. "We have received GM's proposed owner notification letter and it is currently under review."

The NHTSA recall can be found here.

