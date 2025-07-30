Gas Leak Forces Evacuations In Hudson Valley Neighborhood; Crews Still Working On Repairs

The Orange County incident began around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, when the Town of Woodbury Police Department received reports of a possible gas leak on Helene Circle.

Emergency crews responded and detected elevated gas levels in multiple homes, police said. As a safety precaution, officials ordered evacuations on Helene Circle, Fox Meadow, Plum Court, Teal Court, Sycamore Court, and Walnut Way.

A temporary shelter was set up at the Woodbury Senior Center on County Route 105. The American Red Cross was brought in to assist displaced residents, and anyone needing transportation was urged to call the department directly.

Utility provider Central Hudson estimated a 6-to-8-hour timeline for repairs, but authorities noted the operation could extend longer depending on conditions.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Woodbury Police, Fire and EMS, the New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and town and county officials.

By Wednesday morning, July 30, police confirmed that all evacuated residents had been cleared to return home. However, Helene Circle remained closed to vehicle traffic due to ongoing utility work, and some homes still lack gas and electricity.

Residents with questions or concerns are asked to call the Woodbury Police Department at 845-928-2341.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.