Gary Busey Pleads Guilty In NJ Horror Film Convention Groping Case: Report

The 81-year-old entered his plea virtually on Thursday, July 31, 6abc reports.

Busey was accused of touching multiple women during photo shoots at the Monster Mania Convention, held at a hotel in Cherry Hill (Camden County).

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, 6abc says.

During the hearing, Busey's defense attorney asked the court to dismiss the indictment, 6abc reported. That motion was denied by Judge Gwendolyn Blue.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Busey is best known for his role as Buddy Holly in the Academy Award-winning "The Buddy Holly Story." He also appeared in "A Star is Born."

