Funeral Arrangements Announced For 3 Fallen York Detectives; Shapiro Awards Keystone Honors

Funeral services for Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

The ceremonies will be closed to the public but can be viewed via live stream at Living Word’s YouTube channel. Chapel Church, located at 3050 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion, will welcome visitors starting at 10 a.m. to watch the service together. Burials will be private and limited to family and designated attendees.

Days earlier, Governor Shapiro hosted the second annual Keystone First Responder Award ceremony at the Governor’s Residence, where he presented the 2025 award to the surviving families of Becker, Baker, and Emenheiser.

“Pennsylvanians who put on the uniform and run towards danger to keep our communities safe represent the very best of our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “We owe these heroes and their families a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid – but today we honor their sacrifice, remember their courage, and reaffirm our commitment to always stand with Pennsylvania’s first responders, law enforcement officers, and their loved ones.”

Created by Act 11 of 2024, the bipartisan law recognizes Pennsylvanians who lost their lives or careers while serving their communities.

The 2025 Keystone First Responder Award also honored three additional heroes: Philadelphia Police Sergeant Jaime Roman, West York Borough Police Patrolman Andrew Duarte, and Harford Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief Edward “Chip” Chidester.

State officials and law enforcement leaders praised the awardees as representing “the very best” of Pennsylvania’s first responder community, whose legacies will “continue to inspire for years to come.”

Detectives Becker, Baker, and Emenheiser were killed in a two-minute ambush by gunman Matthew James Ruth while serving a warrant. Two other officers were critically wounded but survived.

