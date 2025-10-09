From Rochester To Hogwarts: John Lithgow Transforms Into Dumbledore For HBO Harry Potter Series

The Rochester native, 79, was spotted in full wizard regalia as Hogwarts’ beloved headmaster Albus Dumbledore this week for filming of HBO’s "Harry Potter" reboot series.

Photos shared by Wizarding World Direct on X show Lithgow looking right at home in a long white beard, black robe, and halfmoon glasses as he strolls along what appears to be a sandy beach.

“Not too bad to be honest,” read one comment. “I’m carefully optimistic here.”

Lithgow steps into the shoes of the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" films and both left indelible marks on the role.

“It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” Lithgow told Screen Rant earlier this year. “But I’m very excited.”

The actor would be close to 87 by the time production wrapped.

The new series aims to devote an entire season to each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books, giving longtime fans a deeper dive into the wizarding world.

Leading the project are “Succession” alums Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who are set to bring the same sharp storytelling to Hogwarts’ hallowed halls.

The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

Familiar faces from British television and film are also on board, including Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”) as Severus Snape and Nick Frost (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz”) as Rubeus Hagrid.

Lithgow's career spans more than five decades, from his Emmy-winning comedic turn on “3rd Rock from the Sun” to his acclaimed portrayal of Winston Churchill in Netflix’s “The Crown.” With his trademark warmth and gravitas, many fans say he feels tailor-made for Dumbledore’s mix of wisdom and whimsy.

“Damn he looks pretty good,” one X user wrote.

The series is currently filming at Warner Bros. Studios in the United Kingdom, and is set to premiere in 2027.

