From No. 2 To Top Dog? Antonio Delgado Launches Primary Challenge Against Gov. Hochul

Delgado, 48, announced Monday, June 2, that he will challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in the 2026 Democratic primary, saying it’s time for “bold, decisive, transformational leadership” in Albany.

“Let’s not drop the ball on figuring out what it is we’re fighting for,” Delgado said in his campaign launch video, posted on X. “The powerful and well-connected have their champions. I’m running for governor to be yours.”

Though he didn’t mention Hochul by name in the video, Delgado later told The New York Times, “People are hurting and New York deserves better leadership.”

The challenge marks a stunning political twist: Hochul selected Delgado to be her lieutenant governor in 2022 after her previous LG, Brian Benjamin, was arrested on corruption charges.

Delgado’s candidacy has been the subject of speculation for months, especially after he publicly declined to run with Hochul again in February and distanced himself from her on high-profile issues—like calling for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race and urging New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign.

A recent Siena College poll found just 36% of New Yorkers want Hochul re-elected, with 55% preferring “someone else," as Daily Voice reported. Among Democrats, Hochul led with 46%, while Delgado polled at 12% and Rep. Ritchie Torres at 10%.

Delgado may face an uphill climb. Hochul enters the race with $15.5 million in her campaign coffers and already has the backing of the Democratic Governors Association, which declared it is “100 percent behind Governor Hochul," NBC News reports.

Republicans, meanwhile, are seizing on the split. Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik—who is eyeing her own run for governor—said Hochul's "own Lieutenant Governor that she hand picked is now primarying her which shows she has lost support not just from Republicans and Independents, but Democrat New Yorkers as well."

Delgado’s campaign is prioritizing major progressive issues, including tackling New York’s housing crisis, guaranteeing universal childcare, and fighting for healthcare for all, according to his website.

Born and raised in Schenectady, Delgado is a Rhodes Scholar, Harvard Law graduate, former hip-hop artist, and father of twin boys. Before politics, he practiced law and launched a music career focused on social issues.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018, representing a swing district in the Hudson Valley. During his time in the House, 18 of his bills were signed into law under both Presidents Trump and Biden, including billions in direct COVID relief for local governments.

Since becoming lieutenant governor, Delgado has chaired the state’s Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, led regional economic development efforts, and helped launch New York’s first Office of Civic and Service Engagement.

Delgado now lives in Rhinebeck with his wife Lacey and their twin sons.

