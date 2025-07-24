From Camden To The Garden—Dierks Bentley’s Tour Is One Big Country Blowout!

He’ll fire up the stage at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on August 7, and then return to the Garden State to play the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on August 15. Bentley will keep the momentum going at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 16, and bring down the house at Madison Square Garden on August 28. The tour supports his just‑dropped 11th studio album, "Broken Branches," released in June.

Sharing the spotlight with Bentley are Zach Top and The Band Loula, serving up a fresh shot of bluegrass and country soul guaranteed to get fans on their feet.

It’s been almost a year since Bentley wrapped his high‑octane Gravel & Gold Tour in September 2024, and now he’s back with a summer run that promises to be louder, wilder, and more unforgettable than ever.

With 22 No. 1 country hits, multiplatinum albums, and a trophy case packed with CMA and ACM awards, Bentley’s no stranger to putting on a show that keeps fans coming back for more. His new album digs into themes of resilience and raw emotion, weaving together country, bluegrass, and alt‑country sounds for a live experience like no other.

Summer isn’t just for tan lines—it’s for tailgate beers, banjo jams, and big‑city sparks. Bentley’s bringing the heat, and these shows are going to be epic. Get your tickets now and be part of the party when Dierks rolls through—this is one country night you’ll never forget.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

