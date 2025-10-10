Friendly's Unveils Limited Time Menu Featuring These Items

The classic American chain has launched its limited-time “Savor the Season” menu, running now through Wednesday, Dec. 31, featuring new entrées and sundaes that honor decades of family traditions.

Here’s a look at what’s on the menu:

Angus Beef and Barley Soup: Tender Angus beef with barley and a mix of vegetables simmered in a savory broth. (Cup starting at $4.99; bowl starting at $6.99)

Apple Harvest Salad: Mixed greens tossed with Gala apples, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, and walnuts, served with apple cider vinaigrette on the side. (Starting at $12.99)

Harvest Stack: Toasted sourdough layered with stuffing, mashed potatoes, grilled turkey breast, cranberry sauce, and turkey gravy. (Starting at $15.49)

Mediterranean Burger: A Big Beef burger topped with greens, diced tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on a potato bun with fries. (Starting at $14.49)

Peppermint Stick Fribble: A seasonal twist featuring peppermint stick ice cream drizzled with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream. ($6.99)

Mocha Magic Sundae: The nostalgic fan favorite returns, made with Vienna Mocha Chunk ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, a cherry, and vanilla sugar wafers. (Medium $6.99; Large $7.99)

Friendly’s is also relaunching its breakfast lineup at participating locations with new takes on classics such as brioche French toast, pancakes, scrambles, omelets, handheld sandwiches, and the Morning Fribble shake.

The brand continues its playful Conehead tradition with Monster Mash and Fang sundaes for October, followed by Tom the Turkey in November and Rudy the Reindeer in December.

Friendly’s president Dawn Petite said the seasonal rollout reflects the blend of tradition and innovation that has defined the brand for generations.

