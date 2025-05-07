Freshman Arsonist Set Numerous Fires At NY College Dorm While Classmates Slept, Police Say

Joshua Thomas, of Saratoga County, was arraigned on arson charges in Albany County Court on Wednesday, May 7, a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Daily Voice.

An investigation found that Thomas–a freshman at Siena College in Loudonville–poured rubbing alcohol on the ground and used a lighter to start a fire outside a dorm room in Hines Hall just after 3 a.m. on Friday, April 25, prosecutors said. At the time, two female students were asleep inside.

Thomas then went to the fourth floor and started two more fires, one inside a bathroom stall and one in a common area, according to investigators.

Colonie Police arrested the man shortly after the fires. Nobody was injured.

In court Wednesday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to two counts of arson in the second degree and one count of attempted arson. He is being held at the Albany County jail while the case proceeds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.