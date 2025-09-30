Freeze-Dried Snack Pulled From Shelves Nationwide Due To Potential Presence Of Metal

Tru Fru, LLC says its third-party manufacturer, Georgia Nut Company, issued a voluntary recall of specific freeze-dried fruit products due to a potential presence of metal. The action followed a consumer report that prompted an internal review.

The recall covers Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème, sold in 1.7-ounce, 3.4-ounce, and 13-ounce packages.

Products were distributed across the US and sold at major retailers, including Target, CVS, Kroger, Food Lion, H-E-B, Albertsons, Stew Leonard’s, and Ingles Markets, as well as online via Hungryroot.

View manufacturing codes and product labels on the FDA website here.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. Hard or sharp foreign objects in food can cause traumatic injuries, including cuts to the mouth and throat, intestinal damage, and broken teeth.

Check the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back; the first four characters identify recalled product.

The full list of affected codes is provided in the company’s recall notice. Examples for the chocolate-coated strawberries include 517B, 518D, 524A, 531A, and 532B. Examples for the strawberries & crème include 520B, 520C, 520D, 520E, 520F, 521A, 524C, 524D, and 524E.

No other Tru Fru products are affected. The company is working with retailers to remove recalled items. Do not eat recalled product; dispose of it or request reimbursement.

Questions: (888) 293-7748 or [email protected]. Additional details are available at trufru.com.

