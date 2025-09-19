Freed Hostage Edan Alexander To Return To IDF Service

"I will once again put on the IDF uniform, and I will proudly serve alongside my brothers,” Alexander told a sold-out crowd of 1,200 at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Night to Salute Our Heroes in New York. “My story does not end with survival – it continues with service.”

Alexander, who was captured on Oct. 7, 2023, spoke publicly for the first time since his release four months ago. He thanked those who secured his freedom and called for urgent action to release the remaining hostages.

“Edan’s story is a reminder of why we must continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with IDF soldiers and their families," Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan, FIDF CEO, said. "His devotion to the State of Israel, even after enduring unimaginable hardship, is an inspiration to us all. We are profoundly grateful for Edan’s safe return, and we salute the extraordinary efforts of the IDF and the soldiers who never stop fighting to bring their brothers and sisters home.”

The gala raised millions of dollars to support health, education, and well-being programs for Israeli soldiers, reservists, veterans, and their families. Since Oct. 7, 2023, FIDF has mobilized more than $306 million in emergency medical supplies, rehabilitation programs, bereavement support, and a historic $118 million initiative for mental health treatment.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists kidnapped hundreds of Israelis, nearly 10% of Gaza's population has been killed or injured, CNN reports, citing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. As of press time, 48 hostages remain in Gaza.

The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported 63,746 deaths and 161,245 injuries. As of Sept. 5, 2025, at least 2,339 people were killed while seeking aid near distribution sites and convoy routes.

The figures reported by the MOH align with the IDF’s estimate that nearly 10 percent of the territory’s population has been killed or injured since the start of the war. Of the 63,746 reported deaths, at least 2,339 — about 4 percent — were people killed while seeking aid, according to the ministry.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.